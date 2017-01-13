'My confidence has been shook': Dems furious after meeting with James Comey — but they can't say why

House Democrats walked out of a classified briefing sputtering with anger over FBI Director James Comey’s response to claims of Russian election hacking.

Several of the lawmakers who took part in Friday’s meeting said they’d lost confidence in Comey and had become convinced he’s unfit to lead the agency, reported The Hill.

“I was non-judgmental until the last 15 minutes,” said Rep. Tim Walz (D-MN). “I no longer have that confidence in him. Some of the things that were revealed in this classified briefing — my confidence has been shook.”

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said he was “extremely concerned” about what had been revealed, which was confidential.

Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) was so shaken by what he’d learned that he could barely complete a sentence.

“I’ll just — I’m very angry,” Takano said.