AURORA - When Berthie Ruoff arrived at the Aurora Central Library to meet with Congressman Mike Coffman, she was hopeful to find encouraging answers about the impending changes to the Affordable Care Act.

"My husband passed away and the only way I was able to get insurance was through the Affordable Care Act, Obamacare," Ruoff said.

When she walked in, she saw a crowd she didn't expect.

"There were hundreds of people here," Ruoff said.