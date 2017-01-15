Texas hunters claiming to be shot by Mexicans actually shot each other.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller keeps getting rapped on the knuckles for his penchant for spreading fake news stories. After a shooting at a hunting camp in West Texas, he did it again.

It didn't do much good.

Miller posted a story to his campaign's Facebook page about three hunters attacked by Mexican immigrants while camping near Candelaria earlier this month. It had all the elements of a sensational piece, especially for someone who backs hard-core immigration laws.

The hunters, New Mexico hunting guide Walker Daugherty, 26, Florida chiropractor Dr. Edwin Roberts and Michael Bryant, each suffered gunshot wounds and told a tale of being attacked in an attempt to steal the RV the group was using.

But, the Presidio County Sheriff Office reached the conclusion on Friday that the three hunters shot each other.