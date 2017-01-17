Trump is apparently unaware Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was an opponent of racism - Shareblue

Donald Trump spent the weekend preceding Martin Luther King, Jr. Day attacking Rep. John Lewis, a lifetime Civil Rights activist, because Lewis criticized Trump and questioned the legitimacy of his presidency.

This morning, without a shred of irony or self-awareness, Trump tweeted:

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was! 7:54 AM - 16 Jan 2017

If Trump had only used the last days to slander Lewis with dog-whistled racism, that would make his tweet breathtaking in its aggressive temerity, but Trump’s entire adult life has been an exercise in leveraging and empowering white supremacy — from his housing discrimination against Black people; to his campaign to reinstate the death penalty in New York to execute five teenagers, four Black and one Latino, who were wrongly convicted; to his birtherism conspiracy-mongering against President Obama; to his elevation of people with ties to white supremacy in his incoming administration.