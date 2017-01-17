Trump is apparently unaware Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was an opponent of racism - Shareblue

Donald Trump spent the weekend preceding Martin Luther King, Jr. Day attacking Rep. John Lewis, a lifetime Civil Rights activist, because Lewis criticized Trump and questioned the legitimacy of his presidency.
This morning, without a shred of irony or self-awareness, Trump tweeted:
Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump
Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was!
If Trump had only used the last days to slander Lewis with dog-whistled racism, that would make his tweet breathtaking in its aggressive temerity, but Trump’s entire adult life has been an exercise in leveraging and empowering white supremacy — from his housing discrimination against Black people; to his campaign to reinstate the death penalty in New York to execute five teenagers, four Black and one Latino, who were wrongly convicted; to his birtherism conspiracy-mongering against President Obama; to his elevation of people with ties to white supremacy in his incoming administration.