Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 259 Seeds: 1515 Comments: 47242 Since: Jul 2009

Trump is apparently unaware Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was an opponent of racism - Shareblue

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: shareblue.com
Seeded on Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:26 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump spent the weekend preceding Martin Luther King, Jr. Day attacking Rep. John Lewis, a lifetime Civil Rights activist, because Lewis criticized Trump and questioned the legitimacy of his presidency.

This morning, without a shred of irony or self-awareness, Trump tweeted:

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was!

7:54 AM - 16 Jan 2017

If Trump had only used the last days to slander Lewis with dog-whistled racism, that would make his tweet breathtaking in its aggressive temerity, but Trump’s entire adult life has been an exercise in leveraging and empowering white supremacy — from his housing discrimination against Black people; to his campaign to reinstate the death penalty in New York to execute five teenagers, four Black and one Latino, who were wrongly convicted; to his birtherism conspiracy-mongering against President Obama; to his elevation of people with ties to white supremacy in his incoming administration.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor