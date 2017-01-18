Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 259 Seeds: 1526 Comments: 47278 Since: Jul 2009

Keith Boykin on Twitter: New CBS poll: Trump's 32% favorable rating is the lowest of any president-elect in CBS News polling history.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTwitter
Seeded on Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:23 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

32%!!!!

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/more-americans-disapprove-than-approve-trumps-handling-of-transition/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=33506213

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor