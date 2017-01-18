Keith Boykin on Twitter: New CBS poll: Trump's 32% favorable rating is the lowest of any president-elect in CBS News polling history. Current Status: Blessed (1) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: Twitter Seeded on Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:23 AM politics Discuss: ! 32%!!!!http://www.cbsnews.com/news/more-americans-disapprove-than-approve-trumps-handling-of-transition/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=33506213 keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment