Entire State Dept. Senior Management Team Resigns | TheHill

The State Department's entire senior level of management officials resigned Wednesday, The Washington Post reported.

Patrick Kennedy, the agency's undersecretary for management who had served in the role for nine years, resigned unexpectedly along with three of his top officials 

Assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond and Ambassador Gentry O. Smith, director of the Office of Foreign Missions, resigned as well, the report said.

All of them served under both Democratic and Republican administrations.
 
They join a number of other officials who have departed since President Trump took office last week. 

