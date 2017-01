When President Trump tweets something out of the blue, one can generally safely assume what prompted it: Television. Multiple times since he won the presidency, Trump has taken to Twitter to weigh in on something he saw on morning news programs, which, even now, he fits into his busy schedule.

So when Trump on Friday morning tweeted an out-of-the-blue comment about a guy named Gregg Phillips and alleged voter fraud, it didn’t take long to figure out the genesis.