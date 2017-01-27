Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 268 Seeds: 1625 Comments: 47616 Since: Jul 2009

Jonathan Greenblatt on Twitter: Puzzling and troubling @WhiteHouse #HolocaustMemorialDay stmt has no mention of Jews. GOP and Dem. presidents have done so in the past.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTwitter
Seeded on Fri Jan 27, 2017 1:08 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

TPM: 

No Mention Of Jews In Trump Holocaust Statement Breaks With Tradition

 

President Donald Trump did not explicitly mention Jews in his Friday statement commemorating the millions exterminated by the Nazis, an omission that the Anti-Defamation League called "troubling" and out of step with past presidential statements.

“It is impossible to fully fathom the depravity and horror inflicted on innocent people by Nazi terror,” read the Friday statement, which also mentioned the “victims, survivors, heroes” of the Holocaust and “the innocent."

The failure to mention the 6 million Jews killed in concentration camps and cities throughout Europe was flagged on Twitter by Jonathan Greenblatt, director of the Anti-Defamation League, a non-profit that combats anti-Semitism and bigotry.

Greenblatt called the omission “puzzling and troubling,” noting that “GOP and Dem. Presidents have done so in the past.”

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment on Trump’s statement.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor