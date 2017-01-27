Trump promised an official voter fraud investigation. Then he delegated it to a guy on Twitter.

President Donald Trump spent a lot of his first week in office re-litigating his election victory. In one of his first meetings with Congress, he claimed — without evidence — that 3 to 5 million illegal votes cost him the popular vote, which he lost by nearly 3 million to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Quickly, some observers pointed out that if Trump genuinely believed that to be true, he would be derelict in his duty if he didn’t order a massive voter fraud investigation.

So Trump promised one.

He repeated the promise to ABC’s David Muir in an interview on Wednesday: “We’re gonna launch an investigation to find out. And then the next time — and I will say this, of those votes cast, none of ’em come to me. None of ’em come to me. They would all be for the other side. None of ’em come to me,” said President Trump.

The official announcement came on Thursday via Sean Spicer: President Trump would be signing an executive order on voter fraud that day.

“It will be a follow up on the announcement yesterday of his commitment to better understand voter fraud, faulty registration, et cetera,” Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Within a day of the promised official investigation, however, Trump backed off. Instead of promising an official government action, he pointed to a Gregg Phillips — the source of the two unverified tweets in November that seem to have set Trump off on his “3–5 million” vote spree.