Report: Trump's Chief Strategist Said Suppressing Some Black Votes 'Not Such a Bad Thing' - Rewire

Stephen Bannon, chief strategist and senior counselor to Republican President-elect Donald Trump, reportedly once said that suppressing the Black vote by limiting voting rights to property owners would not be “such a bad thing.”

During a discussion with Julia Jones, a colleague who co-wrote a documentary on Ronald Reagan with him, Bannon suggested restricting the vote to people who own property, reported the New York Times on Sunday. When Jones pointed out that such a policy would block many Black voters (who, historically, have faced unequal access to homeownership) from the polls, Bannon reportedly responded, “Maybe that’s not such a bad thing.”

Jones also told the Times that Bannon “occasionally talked about the genetic superiority of some people.”

Trump’s decision to appoint Bannon, chairman of the white nationalist website Breitbart News, to an official position within his administration was widely criticized by both Democrats and civil rights organizations. Two weeks ago, 169 House Democrats signed a letter urging Trump to rescind the appointment given Bannon’s ties to white nationalism.