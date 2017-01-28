In The Grandest Metaphor Of The Week, An Actual GOP Ghost Train Left 30th Street Station This Morning — PHILEBRITY (h/t @ptrmsk)

In what was perhaps the grandest metaphor of a week’s worth of visiting Republican Party retreat members being literally cornered by protestors wherever they found themselves in downtown Philadelphia — grander still than even the fact that the city deemed to protect the Loews Hotel where they were staying by using trash trucks to block off the streets — a ghost train of sorts was there to carry them off, back to Washington, D.C., this morning. When protestors arrived at 30th Street Station late this morning, to greet the visiting GOP one last time for the week with messages of dissent and resistance to an increasingly aberrant, toxic presidency, they soon realized: None from the party had the courage to enter the station, and take the train that had been chartered on the GOP’s behalf.