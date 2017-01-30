Why Fascism Depends on Your Arrogance – umair haque

What happens now? World war? National breakdown? Fascists in the streets? I’d bet that like me, it’s probably keeping you up at night.

Here is a tiny essay about what I think happens next.

History tells us something very simple: states run by people with such extreme political beliefs that can genuinely call them fascists, people who believe that they are superior by virtue of blood, follow a universal ten step pattern. Let me outline it:

Authoritarian government Demonization of minorities Glorification of the majority Media intimidation Purges and putsches Segregation (laws designed to separate minorities from majorities) Expropriation (the legal seizure of the assets of minorities) Detainments, repression, internment Ghettos Ethnic cleansing

How far are we along that path? We are already halfway along the pathway of fascism. And it is only week one. No. That isn’t exact. You can dispute and disagree how far along we really are. What I think is indisputable is this: fascism follows a universal pattern. The pattern is always the same. It has been the same in Bosnia, Rwanda, Germany, Argentina, to name just a few. Why would it be different for us?