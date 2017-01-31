Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 272 Seeds: 1684 Comments: 47752 Since: Jul 2009

Feds detain Katy High School student from Jordan following President Trump's immigration ban - Houston Chronicle

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Houston Chronicle
Seeded on Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:04 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A 16-year-old Jordanian visa holder, who attends Katy High School, has been detained by U.S. immigration officials for more than three days following President Trump's controversial immigration executive order, according to his brother.

Mohammad Abu Khadra, who lives in Katy with his brother Rami, traveled to Jordan last week to renew his visa. When he flew into Bush IAH airport Saturday, immigration officials allegedly canceled his visa and detained him at the airport for about 72 hours. He was transferred to a detention center in Chicago Monday and has no access to his cell phone.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor