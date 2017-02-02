Bernie Sanders Muddles Ally's Message in DNC Race - NBC News

In the inside-baseball struggle to be the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison and his biggest supporter, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, are sending conflicting signals.

Ellison has made his campaign all about uniting the party, while Sanders keeps highlighting the divide exposed during his presidential primary battle against Hillary Clinton last year. That more confrontational approach risks undermining Ellison's message and turning off the Democratic insiders who sit on the DNC will elect its next leader later this month.

Powerful surrogates sometimes come with their own agendas and the discordance was obvious Wednesday after Vice President Joe Biden endorsed Ellison's main rival, Labor Sec. Tom Perez.

Ellison himself had nothing but nice things to say about the development.

"I admire and respect Vice-President Biden. He has given great service to our country as a U.S. Senator and in the White House," the congressman said in a statement. "Vice-President Biden is known for loyalty to people he has worked with, and I can certainly appreciate him wanting to support Tom, who worked in the Administration."

But Sanders cast the endorsement as evidence that Perez is part of "a failed status-quo" that needs to be swept aside.