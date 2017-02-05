Newsvine

US court rejects Trump's appeal to reinstate travel ban | USA News | Al Jazeera

A US appeals court in San Francisco has denied an emergency motion filed by the justice department to reinstate President Donald Trump's halted immigration ban. 

The justice department filed an appeal late on Saturday to restore an executive order barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees, even as travellers raced to enter the country while the ban was lifted.

The appeal aimed to reverse a federal judge's Friday order that lifted the travel ban, warning the decision posed an immediate harm to the public.

The state department said last week that up to 60,000 people had their visas revoked as a result of Trump's ban, although a justice department lawyer put the number at closer to 100,000.

