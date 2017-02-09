Newsvine

Exclusive: In call with Putin, Trump denounced Obama-era nuclear arms treaty - sources| Reuters

In his first call as president with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump denounced a treaty that caps U.S. and Russian deployment of nuclear warheads as a bad deal for the United States, according to two U.S. officials and one former U.S. official with knowledge of the call.

When Putin raised the possibility of extending the 2010 treaty, known as New START, Trump paused to ask his aides in an aside what the treaty was, these sources said.

...what the treaty was...what the treaty was...he had to ask what it was...

