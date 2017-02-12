Newsvine

In despotic declaration, Trump senior advisor says Trump's power "will not be questioned" - Shareblue

Donald Trump senior policy advisor Stephen Miller’s debut on the Sunday shows was rife with troubling foreshadowing, with his high-volume repetition of Trump talking points and botched invocation of Trump’s “voter fraud” lie.

Miller also artlessly made it plain that the purpose of his visits was to shield Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Vice President Mike Pence from accountability for National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s lies about his contact with Russia.

There was one moment, though, which stood out for its shocking audacity: Miller explicitly told Face the Nation’s John Dickerson that Trump’s power exceeds that of the judiciary, the people of the United States, the free press, or anyone else.

