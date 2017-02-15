Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 285 Seeds: 1809 Comments: 48127 Since: Jul 2009

Meeting On Termini's Corner- Rahsaan Roland Kirk

Current Status: Published (4)
By Plantsmantx
Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:39 AM
Discuss:

Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group North America

Meeting On Termini's Corner &amp;middot; Roland Kirk

Rahsaan: The Complete Mercury Recordings Of Roland Kirk

&amp;#8471; 1962 The Verve Music Group, a Division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

Released on: 1990-01-01

Producer: Jack Tracy
Piano: Andrew Hill
Double Bass: Vernon Martin
Drums: Henry Duncan
Author, Composer: Roland Kirk
Music Publisher: Unichappell Music, Inc.

Auto-generated by YouTube.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor