Trump got so mad over Sessions' recusal, he grounded senior staff, ABC News reports | Mic - Linkis.com

What was supposed to be a "good week" for President Donald Trump may have ended on an especially low note, sources told ABC News

The new report indicates Trump was furious Friday after controversy over Russia ties again seized the White House and the news cycle — and he's taking it out on his senior staff.

On Thursday, Trump expressed "total" confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions. But, only hours later, Sessions was forced to recuse himself from investigations of the Trump campaign's contacts with Russian officials because of revelations about his own undisclosed meetings.

"Sources said the president felt Sessions' recusal was unnecessary and only served to embolden Trump's political opponents," the ABC News report said.

Trump reportedly summoned his senior staff to the Oval Office Friday and went "ballistic," according to senior White House sources speaking to ABC News. The president's chief of staff, Reince Priebus, and chief strategist, Steve Bannon, were among the White House officials present for the dressing down, the report said.

The two men were reportedly going to accompany their boss to the swanky Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — Trump's "Winter White House" — for the weekend. But, after the meeting, those plans changed.