President Trump's health-care plan probably would make health care pricier for core Trump voters - The Washington Post

President Trump offered his unqualified support for the Obamacare alternative that House Republicans announced Tuesday. “I’m proud to support the replacement plan released by the House of Representatives,” he told GOP lawmakers a few hours after he tweeted about “our wonderful new Healthcare Bill.” At his daily news briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer specifically said that the proposal was “the Obamacare replacement plan that everyone has been asking for, the plan that the president ran on.”

If this is the plan that Trump ran on, his voters might be surprised to hear it. Preliminary analysis suggests that Trump’s base of support is more likely to see insurance premium costs rise — often substantially — under Trump’s bill.

When we talk about the core of Trump’s support, we’re talking largely about white working-class voters. Nearly 9 in 10 Trump voters were white, and his support was larger among those who had lower incomes and were older.