That 'paid protester' is actually your mom, and she's taking over Facebook to fight Trump

Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMashable!
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:57 AM
In the past few months, Facebook has transformed from the platform we love to hate to the platform we still love to hate but unfortunately find useful. 

And while millennials poke fun of their parents' social media naïveté (sorry, dad), the charge appears to be led, in part, by red-state parents and otherwise non-traditional protesters who now are posting constantly and organizing rapidly under the group Indivisible.

Members of the GOP might label this "tea party of the left" as "radical," "left-wing," "anarchist" or "paid protesters," but these members know who they are: librarians. Teachers. Veterans. Nurses. Your moms.

