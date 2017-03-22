Racial hate motivated white man's killing of black NYer: NYPD - NY Daily News

The 28-year-old man busted for fatally stabbing a black stranger in Midtown on Tuesday has told cops he came the city from Baltimore to kill African-Americans, sources said.

James Harris Jackson, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and is a member of a documented hate group from Maryland, surrendered to cops just after midnight Tuesday, sources said.

“You need to arrest me. I have the knife in my coat,” Jackson told police officers after marching into the Times Square substation, sources said. “I’m the person you’re looking for.”

He later told police he was motivated by rage against black men who get romantically involved with white women, sources said.