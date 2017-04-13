13 health code violations found in Mar-a-Lago kitchen | TheHill

The state inspectors' latest evaluation of Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 26 revealed that the club's kitchen did not did meet minimum Florida standards.

The inspectors specifically noted the issues with the club's raw or undercooked fish, two of the club’s coolers that were too warm, and other minor violations.

According to the report, the club was ordered to immediately empty and repair the coolers, and was cited for not maintaining them in a proper condition.

Trump has come under fire for his repeated visits to the private resort he calls the "winter White House." He has traveled to Mar-a-Lago six times since his inauguration in January, and plans to visit it again this weekend for the Easter holiday.