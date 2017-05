#OnThisDay in 1921, the deadliest racial massacre in U.S. history occurred in the Greenwood African American district of Tulsa, Oklahoma.This section of Tulsa was a thriving community known as “Black Wall Street’ and included several groceries, two independent newspapers, two movie theaters, nightclubs, and numerous churches.

See our timeline of events leading up to the massacre.

