The GOP is running its anti-abortion playbook against voting rights — and it's working

There are striking parallels between TRAP laws targeting abortion clinics and the wave of voter suppression laws enacted by Republican state lawmakers.

TRAP laws are fundamentally about deception. They are laws that present an abortion restriction as something more innocuous — and more legal. The Texas law, for example, required abortion clinics to upgrade to sterile surgical facilities appropriate for the kinds of procedures where doctors cut open their patients and potentially introduce pathogens under the skin. On the surface, this seems like a perfectly sensible health law. Why shouldn’t abortions be performed in facilities similar to hospital operating rooms? But this is a fundamental misunderstanding of abortion procedures, which are not nearly as invasive or as risky as the procedures performed in surgical centers. Furthermore, many abortion clinics don’t even offer surgeries at all — instead only offering oral medications that induce abortion.

Sterile operating rooms in an abortion clinic, in other words, serve little

purpose other than to make those clinics more expensive to operate.

The Texas law, for example, imposed stricter requirements on abortion facilities than the state imposed on other medical providers who perform much more dangerous procedures. And the per-clinic cost of complying with these rules could be as much as $3 million.

Now consider voter ID laws, which also claim to address a legitimate problem while really doing something more underhanded.