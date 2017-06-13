Lance Wallnau Prays Away The Threat Of Impeachment From Trump | Right Wing Watch

In Jesus name! Kyle Mantyla reports at Right Wing Watch:

In a video he streamed on Periscope last night, Donald Trump–loving right-wing preacher Lance Wallnau boldly and forcefully prayed away the threat of impeachment against President Trump. “We’re thanking you, Lord, for Donald Trump,” Wallnau proclaimed. “We pray that a grace will come upon him now.”

Wallnau then prayed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions “will be the bulletproof monk” when he testifies before the Senate Intelligence committee today, asking that there be “an angel editing what comes out of his mouth” and that “the questioning will fall apart.”

Finally, he prayed that God will place “confusion upon the enemies of your purposes” and break the “witch hunt” against Trump. “Tapes, obstruction of justice, impeach; we cut off every word, in Jesus name!” Wallnau bellowed. “Tapes, dissolve away. Obstruction of justice, melt away. Impeachment, bye bye, in Jesus name.”