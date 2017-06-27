Five US defense officials reached by BuzzFeed News said they did not know where the potential chemical attack would come from, including one US Central Command official who had "no idea" about its origin. The officials said they were unaware the White House was planning to release its statement; usually such statements are coordinated across the national security agencies and departments before they are released.
White House Says Syria May Be Preparing Another Chemical Attack, Warns Assad Will "Pay A Heavy Price"
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:37 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment