Uber Aftermath: Chris Sacca, Dave McClure and Other VCs Face Claims of Sexual Harassment | Inc.com

It's been a little over a week since Travis Kalanick resigned as CEO of Uber in the wake of disclosures about a poisonous corporate culture where "Toe-Stepping" was considered a company value and sexual harassment was treated as business-as-usual. At the time a former Uber engineer had come out with a lengthy blog post detailing not only her boss's sexual advances, but also the company's staunch refusal to discipline him in any way. Embarrassing as this was for the ride-share unicorn, Uber engineer Amy Lucido argued at the time that the company was being singled out for behavior that was the norm throughout Silicon Valley.

It turns out she was very, very right. Emboldened, perhaps, by the fact that sexual harassment at Uber actually had consequences, 24 female entrepreneurs who sought funding from Silicon Valley venture capitalists have told The New York Times and tech site The Information in some detail about the routine sexual harassment they faced and the sexual favors they were expected to offer in exchange for that funding.