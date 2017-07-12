Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 367 Seeds: 2494 Comments: 51329 Since: Jul 2009

Rep. Brad Sherman on Twitter: "I have introduced H.Res. 438 Articles of #Impeachment of Donald J. Trump for Obstruction of Justice."

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTwitter
Seeded on Wed Jul 12, 2017 11:39 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Statement here:

https://sherman.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/congressman-sherman-introduces-article-of-impeachment-obstruction-of

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor