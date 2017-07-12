Rep. Brad Sherman on Twitter: "I have introduced H.Res. 438 Articles of #Impeachment of Donald J. Trump for Obstruction of Justice." Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: Twitter Seeded on Wed Jul 12, 2017 11:39 AM politics Discuss: ! Statement here:https://sherman.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/congressman-sherman-introduces-article-of-impeachment-obstruction-of keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment