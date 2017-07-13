Policemen racially profile black woman, only to discover she's a state attorney

A pair of police officers caught themselves on camera, struggling to explain why they had pulled over Florida’s first and only black state attorney.

Aramis Ayala, who serves as state attorney in the Sunshine State's 9th Judicial Circuit, was pulled over on 19 June.

As the officer approaches her window, she can be seen grabbing her licence from her wallet, which she then hands over to him.

When he asks what agency she works for, she responds: “I’m the state attorney”.