Scaramucci wrote 'America deserves better' than 'unbridled demagoguery' in early 2016 op-ed aimed at Trump - CNNPolitics.com

Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, wrote a scathing http://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/2016/01/13/bankruptcy-and-restructuring-republican-party.html" target="_blank">column in early 2016 aimed at then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, warning that the abandonment of "common decency out of primeval fear" echoed some of the worst examples of US history.

"Unbridled demagoguery has driven the GOP to an inflection point from which there is no turning back," Scaramucci wrote in a January 2016 op-ed for FoxBusiness.com titled "The Bankruptcy and Restructuring of the Republican Party." The column ran just weeks before the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.
"If a populist prevails in the primary, as appears increasingly likely, the party faces either devastating defeat in the general election or a new, unrecognizable identity. In either scenario, a large swath of the GOP electorate will be forced to eat crow and reevaluate its affiliation.

