Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren admitted that she still benefits from a key feature of ObamaCare during a debate in which she blasted the healthcare plan.
Lahren said during a debate at Politicon Saturday with liberal comedian Chelsea Handler that she is on on her parents' healthcare insurance. The ability to stay on your parents' plan until 26 is a major aspect of the healthcare legislation.
“Luckily, I am 24, so I am still on my parents’ plan,” Lahren said during the debate, drawing boos from the crowd, according to The Daily Beast.
The Hill on Twitter: "ObamaCare opponent Tomi Lahren inadvertently admits she's benefiting from ObamaCare."
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jul 30, 2017 10:30 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment