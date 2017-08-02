Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 379 Seeds: 2586 Comments: 51742 Since: Jul 2009

Colin Jones on Twitter: "In this exchange with @Acosta, Stephen Miller just said that the poem on the Statue of Liberty doesn't matter since it was "added later""

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTwitter
Seeded on Wed Aug 2, 2017 3:45 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor