January Daily Caller video demonstrates how to "plow through protesters" with your car.

Slate
Seeded on Tue Aug 15, 2017 1:07 PM
Conservatives are rightfully aghast at the terror attack on Saturday that left one woman dead and more than a dozen injured in Charlottesville, Virginia.

But as I wrote Monday, the idea of using a vehicle to speed through a crowd of protesters has been a right-wing fantasy since the dawn of the Black Lives Matter movement. “Run them over” is a rote, right-wing response to street protests from Black Lives Matter to Standing Rock, and the sentiment has been publicly expressed by, among others, USA Today columnist and law professor Glenn Reynolds and a handful of police officers, including the head of the Santa Fe police union.

What follows is one of the more disgusting and prominent examples of the trend...

