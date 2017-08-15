Newsvine

Joy Reid on Twitter: "Donald Trump just gave a full throated defense of the Unite the Right rally. Wow wow wow."

Trump says the counter protesters "came charging in without a permit." This presser is ostensibly about eliminating construction permits.

"What about the alt left that came charging at the alt right. Do they have any semblance of guilt?" Trump self-immolating on live TV

OMG he's destroying himself...

Plantsman here...no, he's not destroying himself. This will be normalized. But, let's continue...

This is boooooonkers. Trump just flat out SIDED WITH THE ALT RIGHT PROTESTERS AND ACCUSED THE COUNTER PROTESTERS OF BEING THE VIOLENT ONES.

Donald Trump believes that the counter protesters (who were clergy, anti-fascists and BLM) are exactly equivalent to the white nationalists.

Trump is now openly siding with defenders of the confederacy. Turn on your TV or livestream if you can.

