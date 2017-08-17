Newsvine

The Bomb Bursts. It Will Keep Happening. – Talking Points Memo

Everything we are seeing stems almost inevitably from the decisions the country made, collectively, last November. We elected a President driven by white racial grievance. That is the fulcrum and driving force of his politics. It’s no surprise that a big outbreak of white supremacist violence would lead us to a moment like this

