Cantwell, denied bond on charges related to Charlottesville rally, argues that he's a 'shock jock'

A prominent figure in the white nationalist movement argued he is a “shock jock” who runs a “racist podcast” before he was denied bond on Thursday evening.

Christopher Cantwell, 36, faces two charges of illegal use of tear gas, phosgene or other gases and one count of malicious bodily injury by means of a caustic substance or agent. The charges stem from clashes Cantwell had with protesters during the torch-lit march that occurred at the University of Virginia on Aug. 11, the night before a violent white nationalist rally overtook Charlottesville’s downtown, resulting in the death of one woman and dozens of injuries.