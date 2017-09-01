Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 388 Seeds: 2713 Comments: 52316 Since: Jul 2009

Cantwell, denied bond on charges related to Charlottesville rally, argues that he's a 'shock jock'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: richmond.com
Seeded on Fri Sep 1, 2017 12:42 PM
Discuss:

 A prominent figure in the white nationalist movement argued he is a “shock jock” who runs a “racist podcast” before he was denied bond on Thursday evening.

Christopher Cantwell, 36, faces two charges of illegal use of tear gas, phosgene or other gases and one count of malicious bodily injury by means of a caustic substance or agent. The charges stem from clashes Cantwell had with protesters during the torch-lit march that occurred at the University of Virginia on Aug. 11, the night before a violent white nationalist rally overtook Charlottesville’s downtown, resulting in the death of one woman and dozens of injuries.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor