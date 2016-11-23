Empathy isn't a favor I owe white Trump voters. It has to go both ways. - Vox

'm hurting, and I’m tired, and I’m not surprised.

And I'm one of the people who will be relatively okay in this new old America. All my papers are in order. I'm a heterosexual man. I'm black, yes, but I'm also privileged. I have a fancy degree and fancy friends and global access to what's passing for a new economy and a long-held skepticism about America’s greatness, all of which gives me a certain amount of protection. Of course I am on the record, repeatedly, excoriating the new commander of our armed forces, who has, on the record, repeatedly shown a penchant for seeking revenge. But all in all, I'm probably one of the lucky ones even if my name is on Omarosa's enemies list.