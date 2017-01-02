Ex-'X-Factor' singer wants to do 'Strange Fruit' at inauguration - NY Daily News

A former “X-Factor” contestant and British singer and songwriter said via Twitter Monday that she has been contacted to perform the inauguration of Donald Trump.

But Rebecca Ferguson added that she would only appear if she could perform “Strange Fruit,” the song popularized by Billie Holiday in 1939 about black lynchings.

“If you allow me to sing `strange fruit’ a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial,” Ferguson wrote in a statement.