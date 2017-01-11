Kellyanne Conway: Trump Is "Not Aware" That He Was Briefed About Intel The Russians Have On Him [VIDEO] - Joe.My.God.

The Hill reports:

President-elect Donald Trump’s top aide Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday said that Trump was not briefed on a summary of an unsubstantiated but explosive dossier that claims Russia collected compromising info on him.

CNN on Tuesday reported that the Intelligence Community briefed the president-elect and President Obama last week about the allegations by appending a two-page synopsis, based on memos written by a former British MI6 operative, to its larger report about Russian meddling in the election.