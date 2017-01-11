Office Of Government Ethics Director Blasts Trump Plan: 'Wholly Inadequate'

From TPM:

In an extraordinary move, the director of the Office of Government Ethics publicly criticized Trump’s plan to separate his business interests from his presidential tenure, saying the plan Trump announced Wednesday at a news conference “doesn’t meet the standards” that other presidents, or even some of Trump’s nominees, had met.

"I wish circumstances were different and I didn't feel the need to make public remarks today,” Walter Shaub Jr. said Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.