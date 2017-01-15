In Trump’s worldview, there are no middle or upper-class black citizens, only a horde of jobless, uneducated Americans fighting for survival amid the urban blight. His latest comments are the clearest evidence yet that Trump has no respect for the actual inhabitants of actual places. How can a man who’s been traveling the country all year still know so little about its people?
To Donald Trump, we are all bit players in a fantasy America starring Donald Trump
Current Status: Blessed
Seeded on Sun Jan 15, 2017
