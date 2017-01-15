Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 256 Seeds: 1490 Comments: 47155 Since: Jul 2009

Why Trump Saying 'Inner Cities' Is Racist and Wrong -- Science of Us

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: New York Magazine
Seeded on Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:35 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump, who lives in a tower at the center of Manhattan, has a thing for “inner cities.” It’s “devastating” what’s happening in them, he said in Sunday’s debate. “I’ve heard them where Hillary is constantly talking about the inner cities of our country, which are a disaster education-wise, job-wise, safety-wise, in every way possible,” he said. “I’m going to help the African-Americans. I’m going to help the Latinos, Hispanics. I am going to help the inner cities.”

Like so much of Trump’s speaking, there’s a certain anti-poetry to his statement, a tangled web of biases, misapprehensions, and disinformation. There are several revealing and fascinating and disturbing ways he is wrong. Let us count them.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor