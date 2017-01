On November 23, 2016, White Nationalist, Holocaust denier, and former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan Dr. David Duke tweeted:

“Tulsi Gabbard for Secretary of State! An example of the need for political realignment.”

And the next day, on Thanksgiving, DavidDuke.com featured an article by Dr. Patrick Slattery, Tulsi Gabbard for Secretary of State!: