Rick Perry 'regrets' calling for elimination of the Energy Department now that he knows what it does

k Perry regrets calling for the elimination of the U.S. Department of Energy, which he has been chosen to lead, now that he understands what it does.

The former Texas governor infamously forgot to identify the department as one of three he wanted to cut — along with Commerce and Education — if elected president, during a 2011 Republican primary debate.

He also apparently misunderstood the Energy Department’s role after Donald Trump nominated him to serve as its secretary.

Perry initially believed he would serve as a global ambassador for the American oil and gas industry — a role he gladly embraced.

But Perry soon learned that, if he was confirmed by the Senate, he would actually oversee a vast national security complex and nuclear arsenal he knew almost nothing about.

