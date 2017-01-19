BREAKING: Prosecutors said officer lied in Corey Jones' shooting

When Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja called 911, he acted as if he had not yet fired the shots that killed Corey Jones.

He “lied,” a 60-page State Attorney’s Office report released Tuesday said: Jones was already dead.

On the call, he frantically yelled for Jones to drop his gun. Four hours later, Raja would tell investigators he didn’t fire the final three of six shots until after that call for help.

But investigators had another recording, one Raja didn’t know about at the time, that showed the shots had been fired 33 seconds before Raja dialed.