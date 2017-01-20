Trump keeping 50 Obama administration officials | TheHill

President-elect Donald Trump has asked roughly 50 senior Obama administration officials to remain in their roles in order to "ensure the continuity of government," spokesman Sean Spicer said Thursday.
The decision comes as Trump is reportedly struggling to fill important posts in his new administration.
