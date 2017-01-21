Twitter Insists It Isn't Making Everyone Follow @POTUS and Donald Trump | WIRED

EVERYTHING SEEMED TO be going so smoothly. No, we’re not talking about the vaunted peaceful transfer of the presidency from one elected leader to the next. We’re talking about the handoff of the @POTUS Twitter account from the Obama administration to the Trump team.

Around the time Donald Trump took the oath of office to become the 45th president, Twitter scrubbed Obama-era tweets from @POTUS and transferred them to @POTUS44. But tonight, Twitter is a-twitter that Twitter is making users perhaps unhappy with who now occupies the White House follow @POTUS—even if they unfollowed the account, or never followed it to begin with.