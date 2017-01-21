Newsvine

Women's March in Washington Echoed in Cities Around the World - NBC News

LONDON - From Sydney to San Diego and from Bangkok to Brooklyn, hundreds of thousands of women around the world were marching Saturday on the first full day of President Trump's term in office.

Cities across the globe saw placards and gatherings in support of the Women's March on Washington, which was expected to be attended by as many as 200,000 people.

Intentionally juxtaposed one day after the inauguration, the D.C. march aimed to send a clear message to the newly minted administration: women's rights are human rights.

