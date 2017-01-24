Newsvine

Josh Marshall on Twitter: "Actually happening >>> Trump Complains Negative Press Means He Can't 'Enjoy' White House"

From TPM:

President Donald Trump thinks that unfavorable media coverage of his first weekend in office has not allowed him to "enjoy" the White House, according to a Tuesday report by the Associated Press.

Trump believed that the media would cover him more favorably after he was inaugurated, according to an Associated Press report citing two anonymous sources close to the President, but instead believes it has worsened.

The President said that the negative press has not allowed him to "enjoy" the White House on his first weekend in office, according to an anonymous source who spoke with him also cited in the report.

Trump's administration faced a rocky weekend of media coverage on its first weekend in the White House.

